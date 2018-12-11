WEATHER

Houston Weather: Warming up on Tuesday, clouds return this afternoon

EMBED </>More Videos

Sunny skies and warming temperatures today, with storms again later this week

Temperatures warm fast this week, ahead of another chance of rain
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Enjoy the sunshine, as clouds return this afternoon.

Near normal temperatures can be expected on Wednesday ahead of the next storm arriving Thursday.

We could see thunderstorms again Thursday morning, but this time rainfall accumulations will generally stay below 1". After the storms clear it will turn windy Thursday afternoon with gusts exceeding 30 mph from the northwest. Even stronger wind are expected in north Texas close to a powerful area of low pressure.

Unusually cold air in the upper atmosphere will circle around this low, and that could bring snow to north Texas Thursday night. If the low tracks farther south, it's possible some flakes could fly in our northern counties, so stay tuned.

Check the radar in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherone minute weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Lake Conroe to reopen after heavy rain and debris forced closure
Rising of San Jacinto River due to rainfall leaves many nervous
Drivers forced to abandon vehicles on Houston flooded roads
RISING WATER: Heavy rain sends creeks over their banks
More Weather
Top Stories
RodeoHouston 2019 entertainment genre lineup announced
Man who killed newlywed during robbery set to die in Texas
Minister accused of stealing $800K from First Baptist Church
Skydive Spaceland honors Bush 41 with soaring tribute
Police: Uncle claims self-defense for fatally shooting nephew
Charges dropped against mom whose baby was ripped away
Man falls 20 feet down manhole outside truck stop
Michelle Obama coming to Houston for book tour
Show More
Delta: On long flights, leave your support animal at home
School districts use tablets to eliminate snow days
1 man killed in rollover crash on Beltway 8 in SW Houston
Woman testifies about grilling cousin's dismembered body
MYSTERY TEXT: Search intensifies for missing Colorado mom
More News