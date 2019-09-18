FLOOD CONCERNS: Streets under water after heavy storms in Matagorda County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5549480" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video shows parts of SH-35 flooded

Some Bay City, Texas streets are blocked off due to high water. Homeowners will have to sit tight for a bit. pic.twitter.com/aKQuONTOok — Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) September 18, 2019

MATAGORDA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- State Highway 35 looked more like a river Wednesday morning while cars were stranded in floodwaters."Lots of rain, lots of thunder and lightning. It was pretty noisy this morning. The wind was blowing pretty good. My main concern is all this flood in our little town," resident Mike Mariner said.Bigger vehicles seemed to make it to their destinations without a problem, but smaller cars had more issues."My car started knocking once I drove over in this area, and the water started hitting under the car. I was very scary," motorist Johnnie Elbel said.The neighborhoods saw just as much water as the main roads. Some streets even had barricades to prevent drivers from entering."It's going to be a while to get all the water out, a couple of hours at least," one ABC13 viewer said.The town will persevere, but next time, some will be more careful about what they ask for."We wanted it to rain, but not this much," Luis Magana said.Some people say they spotted crews out early Wednesday morning clearing drainage ditches and debris to help the water go down.