Weather

FLOOD CONCERNS: Streets under water after heavy storms in Matagorda County

MATAGORDA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- State Highway 35 looked more like a river Wednesday morning while cars were stranded in floodwaters.

"Lots of rain, lots of thunder and lightning. It was pretty noisy this morning. The wind was blowing pretty good. My main concern is all this flood in our little town," resident Mike Mariner said.

VIDEO: Drivers concerned about more flooded streets in Bay City
EMBED More News Videos

Video shows parts of SH-35 flooded



Bigger vehicles seemed to make it to their destinations without a problem, but smaller cars had more issues.

"My car started knocking once I drove over in this area, and the water started hitting under the car. I was very scary," motorist Johnnie Elbel said.

The neighborhoods saw just as much water as the main roads. Some streets even had barricades to prevent drivers from entering.



"It's going to be a while to get all the water out, a couple of hours at least," one ABC13 viewer said.

The town will persevere, but next time, some will be more careful about what they ask for.

"We wanted it to rain, but not this much," Luis Magana said.

Some people say they spotted crews out early Wednesday morning clearing drainage ditches and debris to help the water go down.

Follow Erica Simon on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathermatagorda countyfloodingraintropical depression
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flash flood threat continues through Thursday
15-year-old Magnolia girl missing, phone abandoned near park
High water threatens buildings in Galveston's Strand district
This Galveston boyfriend wins the hero of the day!
ABC13's The Midday
Firefighters battle massive fire in Wharton historic district
High water locations on Houston-area roads
Show More
This Uber driver's truck was no match for high water near Hobby
Storm topples trees as floodwaters rise on roadways
Another round of storms expected to pound Houston this afternoon
Mudslide spotted on feeder road of 610 near Wayside
Turkey Creek rising rapidly near Clear Lake
More TOP STORIES News