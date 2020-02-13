Street flooding and tornadoes possible after Thanksgiving

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A powerful storm system that could produce street flooding and tornadoes is on the way to Texas, but things will stay fairly calm for the rest of Thanksgiving.Cloud cover and moisture levels are increasing, and this is because of an approaching warm front that will bring isolated showers this evening.Rain chances will steadily increase through Friday morning as this powerful storm system approaches. While heavy rain and street flooding will be our primary concern, some of the storms along and south of a slow-moving cold front could spin and produce isolated tornadoes. A cold front will slowly move south through the day, pushing the heavy rain threat south of I-10 for the afternoon and evening. We might catch a break from the rain Friday night, but more rain is on the way.Saturday will feature widespread showers off and on throughout the day as temperatures drop from the 60s into the 50s. It will be too cool for severe weather, but street flooding is still possible Saturday. Rain totals Friday through Saturday will range from 2-5" with isolated neighborhoods picking up 6-8" of rain. Because it has been relatively dry for the last two months, the creeks, bayous, and rivers should be able to handle that kind of rain with no problem. It's the street drainage that could get overwhelmed and cause ponding on the roadways.We now expect the rain to taper off before sunrise Sunday as temperatures dive into the upper 40s. We should continue to dry out Sunday afternoon as a cold wind picks up from the northwest.Monday will be sunny but breezy and chilly with highs only the in the 50s. You'll want to make sure you provide warm shelter for your pets and protect any cold sensitive plants before you go to bed Monday night. We expect our first widespread frost and freeze of the season Tuesday morning. Because this will be a light freeze, your pipes should be okay.Our next chance of rain will come Wednesday as jet stream winds push another upper-level storm this way.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.