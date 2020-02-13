weather

Storms clearing out of Houston, humidity drops this afternoon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Good news! The threat for severe weather is over for Houston as the cold front quickly moves eastward.

Prepare for sunshine and a major humidity drop this afternoon. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the 40s behind our latest cold front.

Meanwhile, a significant tornado outbreak is likely to our east.



Any severe weather when the storm roll through?
The chance for severe weather is low but not zero. The latest data suggests our atmosphere won't be unstable enough for widespread severe weather. If one does occur, it'll most likely happen east of I-45 with the main threat being damaging winds.

Can you tell me more about the cold front?
Once the rain stops around 1 or 2 p.m., dry air will move in and give us bright sunny skies. That dry air will also help temps soar to near 80. The cooler air will start filtering in Wednesday night.

How about temps for the rest of spring break?
If you like cool mornings and mild afternoons, you'll love the rest of the week. How does lows in the upper 40s and highs in the 60s sound?
Are we done with freezes?

We are more than likely done with freezes this season, but there is a slim chance a light freeze or frost could sneak in here toward the end of Spring Break.

There are currently no freezes in our 10-day forecast, but we will be paying careful attention to the air coming in behind a second cold front arriving during Spring Break.

This air will be coming from northern Canada, and with fresh snowpack on the ground from Colorado through the Central Plains, the air will stay refrigerated on its way to Texas. History says we're probably done, but again a freeze is still possible.

You have to go back to the 1990s to find a freeze in mid-March or later. During the great February arctic outbreaks in the late 1800s, there were no more freezes beyond the first week of March, so if history repeats itself after this February's winter storm, we are done with freezes until after the summer.

