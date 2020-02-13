Storm chances rise Friday and Saturday

Friday's highest thunderstorm chances will be aimed at our northwest counties once again, this time as a cold front blows in. Saturday could get really messy everywhere. Stay tuned. https://t.co/hwzcFq7gVJ pic.twitter.com/OXmy1uRAVY — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) April 2, 2020

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Keep your umbrella close by the next few days. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says rain chances will start to climb late Friday as a cold front pushes into southeast Texas.It should be a mostly dry but gloomy Friday morning with temperatures warm from the 60s into the 70s. Houston will again dodge most of the rain during the afternoon, but our northwest counties are likely to get thunderstorms as evening approaches and the cold front blows in.Travis says this front will stall out near Houston Saturday, but it's nearly impossible to predict where the front will stop. Rounds of heavy rainfall are possible near where the front stalls Saturday. Most areas will pick up about 1" of rain Saturday, but some spots could pick up over 3" of rain. Travis says street flooding is likely in the heavier thunderstorms, but the bayous and creeks should be okay since we've been in a moderate drought.There will be a sharp temperature difference Saturday afternoon with those behind the front in the 50s and those ahead of the front in the 70s.Rain chances will drop lower starting Sunday, but then get ready for a big warm up. Temperatures next week will soar back into the low 90s, challenging record highs Tuesday and Wednesday.After the warmup, another stretch of active, stormy weather is possible late next week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.