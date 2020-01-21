Weather

Soggy weather ahead on Wednesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Clouds will return Tuesday ahead of our next rainmaker. Rain chances return Wednesday with highs barely clearing 50 degrees.

We can expect a steady rain on-and-off throughout the day. On Thursday some thunderstorms are possible before sunrise as our next cold front blows in. Total rainfall accumulations will average around 1-2". No severe weather is expected at this time, but isolated street flooding is possible especially in the coastal regions that picked up 3-6" of rain this past Saturday.

Sunshine will return for Friday and Saturday. A weaker weather system blowing in Sunday will bring back thicker clouds and a few showers.

