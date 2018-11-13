AMARILLO, Texas (KTRK) --It started to look a lot like Christmas in the Texas Panhandle.
Amarillo saw its first snowfall of the season, where as much as seven inches of snow has fallen.
Roger Moya shared a video on Facebook showing his snow-covered front yard in Perryton, northeast of Amarillo.
The cold front produced thundersnow in the Panhandle starting Sunday night.
That same front has moved into parts of southeast Texas, where a Freeze Watch has been issued.
SNOW IN TEXAS! We won't be seeing this, but residents in Amarillo saw a few inches of their first snowfall of the season. https://t.co/lwVVYinN5n pic.twitter.com/3TqdMArE43— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) November 13, 2018