SNOW IN TEXAS! We won't be seeing this, but residents in Amarillo saw a few inches of their first snowfall of the season. https://t.co/lwVVYinN5n pic.twitter.com/3TqdMArE43 — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) November 13, 2018

It started to look a lot like Christmas in the Texas Panhandle.Amarillo saw its first snowfall of the season, where as much as seven inches of snow has fallen.Roger Moya shared a video on Facebook showing his snow-covered front yard in Perryton, northeast of Amarillo.The cold front produced thundersnow in the Panhandle starting Sunday night. That same front has moved into parts of southeast Texas , where a Freeze Watch has been issued.