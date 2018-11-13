WEATHER

Snow in Texas: As much as 7 inches of snow has fallen in Amarillo

Residents in parts of the Texas Panhandle saw snow!

AMARILLO, Texas (KTRK) --
It started to look a lot like Christmas in the Texas Panhandle.

Amarillo saw its first snowfall of the season, where as much as seven inches of snow has fallen.


Roger Moya shared a video on Facebook showing his snow-covered front yard in Perryton, northeast of Amarillo.

The cold front produced thundersnow in the Panhandle starting Sunday night.

That same front has moved into parts of southeast Texas, where a Freeze Watch has been issued.
