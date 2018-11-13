Kids, you still need to go to school today, but it could happen for a few minutes later this morning....



If you see something white fall from the sky this morning, it's not your imagination. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says a few light snow showers are blowing in from central Texas, and a few snow flurries or sleet pellets could reach the ground in Houston. Because air temps are still a few degrees above freezing, anything that falls will melt on impact, so road conditions will remain good.Travis says it does feel below freezing to our bodies because of the strong northerly winds, so make sure you bundle up in your winter's warmest!A Freeze Watch has been issued for all of southeast Texas for Wednesday morning. If it does freeze in Houston, it'll be three weeks ahead of schedule and our earliest fall freeze since 1999. Sunny skies will give us cool highs in the 50s Wednesday, then clear skies will allow temps to tumble to around 30 Thursday morning.With a light freeze is likely in Houston both Wednesday and Thursday mornings. You'll want to protect people, pets, and plants, but your pipes should be okay. Temperature will then rebound closer to seasonal norms as we get to the weekend.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.