Sleet showers moving toward Houston: Here's your timeline

Sleet showers just passed through Victoria. They are on the way to Houston. Here's your timeline. https://t.co/hwzcFqoSkj pic.twitter.com/lEH1f7k9Eo— Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) February 6, 2020
No accumulations are expected because of the warm ground and air temperatures above freezing. The atmosphere will be a little too warm over Houston for true snowflakes, so only a cold rain/sleet mix is expected as temps fall into the mid 30s. There is still a small chance some communities northwest of Houston from Navasota and Brenham to College Station and Huntsville could see some snowflakes mix in with the rain. If anything frozen does fall from the sky, it will melt on contact with the warm ground.
How to tell the difference between snow, sleet and freezing rain
Have your warm coat in the morning as temperatures will start just above freezing. Sunny but chilly weather will be around Thursday afternoon with highs around 50. High temps will make it back to near 70 Friday afternoon, and the mild air will stay around through the weekend.
Rain chances will return Sunday as Gulf moisture increases. A warm and stormy weather pattern looks to take hold for most of next week, so get ready to bring the umbrellas back out.
Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.