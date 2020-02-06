Sleet showers moving toward Houston: Here's your timeline

Sleet showers just passed through Victoria. They are on the way to Houston. Here's your timeline. https://t.co/hwzcFqoSkj pic.twitter.com/lEH1f7k9Eo — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) February 6, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5493396" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Do you know all the different types of precipitation? Take notes! ABC13's Rachel Briers explains.

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sleet showers are moving toward Houston. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says there could be a few rumbles of thunder as they quickly race through at 60 mph.No accumulations are expected because of the warm ground and air temperatures above freezing. The atmosphere will be a little too warm over Houston for true snowflakes, so only a cold rain/sleet mix is expected as temps fall into the mid 30s. There is still a small chance some communities northwest of Houston from Navasota and Brenham to College Station and Huntsville could see some snowflakes mix in with the rain. If anything frozen does fall from the sky, it will melt on contact with the warm ground.Have your warm coat in the morning as temperatures will start just above freezing. Sunny but chilly weather will be around Thursday afternoon with highs around 50. High temps will make it back to near 70 Friday afternoon, and the mild air will stay around through the weekend.Rain chances will return Sunday as Gulf moisture increases. A warm and stormy weather pattern looks to take hold for most of next week, so get ready to bring the umbrellas back out.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.