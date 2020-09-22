Weather

SkyDrone 13 video shows flooding on Highway 288

HOUSTON, Texas -- SkyDrone 13 captured video of the flooding on Highway 288 Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Tropical Storm Beta made landfall late Monday night, which caused street flooding across the Houston area.

Beta was downgraded to a Tropical Depression around 10 a.m.

Meteorologist Rachel Briers said the threat of flash flooding and heavy rain will continue through at least Wednesday morning.


