SkyDrone 13 video shows flooding on Highway 288

Tropical Storm Beta made landfall late Monday night, which caused street flooding across the Houston area.
Beta was downgraded to a Tropical Depression around 10 a.m.
Meteorologist Rachel Briers said the threat of flash flooding and heavy rain will continue through at least Wednesday morning.
Beta is now a tropical depression. Beta will slowly move northeast up the Texas coast as we head into tonight and Wednesday. The threat of flash flooding and heavy rain will continue through at least Wednesday morning.— Rachel Briers ABC13 (@rachelabc13) September 22, 2020
