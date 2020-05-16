Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Flash Flood Watch for Houston

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Another round of heavy storms is expected Saturday morning. Severe wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible along the leading edge, and Houston is now under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 5 am.It's possible there could also be brief tornadoes as the leading edge of storms blows in. The heavy rain looks to pass through before sunrise, with only scattered showers possible for the rest of the day. A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect until 1 pm Saturday.It now appears there will be an even lower chance of rain Sunday, so after Saturday morning's storms, most of you weekend may end up dry.A weak cool front will push through late Sunday and drop rain chances for much of next week. Temperatures will still be warming into the 80s, but the humidity will dip down to a more manageable level for early next week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.