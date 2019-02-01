Sea fog to form near the coast and stay for several days

Southeast Texas can experience some of its worst fog during the winter months.This happens whenever the air temperature and dew point match up. In our case, it is when warm, humid air crosses over the cooler shelf waters of the Gulf - the air cools and becomes saturated to form low clouds or thick sea fog.This weekend our weather pattern is such, that sea fog will form near the coast and may linger for several days around Galveston Island and the bays.Right now it looks like the next cold front won't reach us until after Wednesday. That's when we expect the sea fog will disperse.