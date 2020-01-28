Scattered storms are moving through Houston this afternoon

Timeline of heavy showers moving through Houston over the next hour. Nothing severe and no flooding expected. Streets might get a little water-logged. RADAR: https://t.co/R9qGjv4FIk pic.twitter.com/PXSTc7HNrx — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) January 28, 2020

This afternoon's rain and storms will taper off as we approach the evening rush hour. Some light fog is possible just ahead of a cold front that's moving through around 9pm. https://t.co/J63npTEwBP pic.twitter.com/WyinmyRscA — David Tillman (@TillmanWeather) January 28, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are likely for our area the rest of the afternoon. Lightning and brief heavy rain are the main threats.A little fog could develop this evening ahead of a cold front moving through around 9pm. Once the front passes, much drier air will move in, push out the rain and fog, and cool us off. Wednesday will be dry and cool with a few clouds overhead.Rain chances return late Thursday into early Friday morning, but the sky should clear out as we head into the weekend. Expect sunshine to fill the sky Saturday and Sunday with a few high clouds and seasonal winter temps.Another round of showers and thunderstorms looks to blow in Monday or Tuesday of next week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.