RENTERS' RIGHTS: Know who's responsible for repairs if your apartment floods

"We had about six feet of water in our place," said Chuck Suder.
His family abandoned their Kingwood apartment during Hurricane Harvey after their unit flooded.
After moving out, though, Suder said the storm never ended for him, as management still wanted to charge him for the following month's rent, even after he said he signed an agreement stating he wouldn't owe a dime.
"I had someone come after me with a collection agency, calling me," he recalled.
ABC13 Eyewitness News reached out to the Houston Apartment Association about rights as renters.
President Starla Turnbo said they receive a lot of inquiries from people who don't know what to do.
"That's pretty common in an event, in an emergency situation, because there is a lot of confusion," said Turnbo.
Turnbo said it's important to have a copy of your lease agreement, renters and flood insurance, and make sure all your personal items are covered.
"Their rights are important and we want to make sure that they understand all of them," she said.
Texas law allows for tenants or owners to end a lease agreement, with a 30-day notice, due to damage inside the unit.
The HAA posts updates to laws and regulations on its website.
It also includes the top resident tips for apartment living.
The Suders have since left their apartment, and moved into a new home.
