HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you plan on spending a lot of time outside this weekend, you should take a few precautions.
This weekend, the skies could be hazier than the first go-round with another arrival of a dust storm from the Saharan Desert.
If you're ultra sensitive to poor air quality or have asthma, the dust could bother you. For others, you may not feel anything, according to a local allergist.
"I would encourage you to get indoors as quickly as possible and even taking an extra shower, changing clothes, putting your clothes right in the washing machine or in a covered hamper," Dr. David Engler said.
If you plan on wearing a mask, N-95 should be on it. That means the mask will filter out the irritants in the air.
VIDEO: Drone footage captures dust storm in June across area