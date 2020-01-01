Rain chances increase overnight into Thursday

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- New Year's Day will continue to be cloudy and cool. We could see some scattered showers this evening, but rain should become more widespread overnight.Widespread rain showers are likely from Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This will be a steady rain that could last several hours overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. An isolated storm or two cannot be ruled out but most of the rain should just be showers. Rain totals from this system are expected to be up to an inch or less. In isolated areas we could see over 1.5" which may lead to some isolated areas of minor street flooding.A front is expected to move into Southeast Texas late Thursday into Friday pushing out the rain by Friday morning. This will allow for a pleasant end to the week and a nice weekend.