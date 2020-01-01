Weather

Rain chances increase for Thursday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Isolated to scattered showers will be possible Wednesday afternoon.

Widespread rain showers are likely from Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but it now looks like the deepest moisture might remain just offshore, keeping rainfall totals closer to or less than 1" in most neighborhoods. This will be a steady rain that could last several hours overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. An isolated storm or two cannot be ruled out but most of the rain should just be showers.

Our first weekend of 2020 will be filled with sunshine, then we'll be monitoring a stronger cold front coming down from Canada for the second week of January.

