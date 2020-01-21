Weather

Patchy frost Tuesday morning, soggy weather Wednesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Jack Frost will pay southeast Texas another visit Tuesday morning. Temperatures will again dip into the 30s, leading to frost on rooftops, vehicles, and grassy surfaces. You'll want to protect your cold-sensitive plants and give animals warm shelter.

Clouds will return Tuesday ahead of our next rainmaker. Rain chances return Wednesday with highs barely clearing 50 degrees. We can expect a steady rain on-and-off throughout the day. On Thursday some thunderstorms are possible before sunrise as our next cold front blows in. Total rainfall accumulations will average around 1-2". No severe weather is expected at this time, but isolated street flooding is possible especially in the coastal regions that picked up 3-6" of rain this past Saturday.

Sunshine will return for Friday and Saturday. A weaker weather system blowing in Sunday will bring back thicker clouds and a few showers.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
