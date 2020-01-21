Weather

Patchy frost overnight, soggy weather Wednesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Jack Frost will pay southeast Texas another visit overnight. Temperatures will again dip into the 30s Tuesday morning, leading to frost on rooftops, vehicles, and grassy surfaces. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says you'll want to protect your cold-sensitive plants and give animals warm shelter.

Clouds will return Tuesday ahead of our next rainmaker. Rain chances return Wednesday with highs barely clearing 50 degrees. Travis says we can expect a steady rain on-and-off throughout the day. On Thursday some thunderstorms are possible before sunrise as our next cold front blows in. Total rainfall accumulations will average around 1-2". No severe weather is expected at this time, but Travis says isolated street flooding is possible especially in the coastal regions that picked up 3-6" of rain this past Saturday.

Sunshine will return for Friday and Saturday. A weaker weather system blowing in Sunday will bring back thicker clouds and a few showers.

