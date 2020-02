Patchy frost overnight, beautiful Friday ahead

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Patchy frost is possible overnight as temperatures dip into the 30s again. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says you'll want to keep your cold-sensitive plants covered for one more night to be safe.A warming trend will then take over as we prepare for the rodeo. When the trail riders gallop into Memorial Park Friday, the weather will be nearly perfect with sunshine and highs near 70. The outlook for the Rodeo Parade Saturday morning calls for chilly temps but an abundance of sunshine.Winds will pick up Sunday and Monday ahead of a powerful storm system expected to blow through Tuesday of next week. Strong thunderstorms are possible in Houston, but we've got plenty of time to watch this weather system evolve and work out the details.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.