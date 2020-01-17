Weather

Patchy dense fog Friday morning, more widespread overnight.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sea fog will remain an issue Friday morning until a stronger cold front arrives Saturday afternoon. Behind the front, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing back sunshine, even if only for a few hours Saturday and Sunday. This front will also make for cool Chevron Houston Marathon weather with start time temps in the 40s.

Next week the weather pattern returns to gloomy, starting on MLK Day, but this time the highs will be in the 50s instead of the 70s. As moisture continues to overlap the cold air, it's possible some days won't warm out of the 40s.
Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County

Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teacher charged with fondling students at Christmas party
Woman dies after being found shot behind burned out building
4-year-old accidentally swallows lollipop with plastic stick
Street musician suing city of Houston to play for tips
Woman accused of stealing over $700K worth of computer chips
Suspected thief led police on 8-mile chase driving 120 mph
Happy birthday! Betty White turns 98 today
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Bus driver runs over boy's favorite ball then buys him new one
Simone Biles spent time speaking to students about healthy living
Woman who escaped custody from Ben Taub bathroom found
Woman found naked and beaten in apartment, police say
More TOP STORIES News