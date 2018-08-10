One Minute Weather: Isolated street flooding through Saturday

Scattered thunderstorms will produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and isolated street flooding as they move across southeast Texas this evening. The storms should weaken by 10pm.The rain chance will hang around Saturday as another summer front stalls out in north Texas. Isolated street flooding remains possible since the storms will be slow movers. Fewer storms are forecast for Sunday as another batch of dry, dusty air from Africa blows in.With the sky clearing late Sunday, the outlook is good for viewing the annual Perseid meteor shower, which peaks early Monday morning in the northeast sky.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.