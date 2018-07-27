ONE MINUTE WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Hot and Humid weekend in Houston

Here is your one-minute weather with Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller. (KTRK)

Temperatures will reach the upper 90s both Saturday and Sunday with unhealthy ozone levels possible
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's going to a hot and humid weekend in southeast Texas. ABC13 Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says high temperatures will reach the upper 90s both Saturday and Sunday with a heat index of 100-105 in the shade.

Sunshine, high temperatures and light winds could produce unhealthy levels of ozone. A pollution watch is in effect for the Houston-Galveston area on Saturday and could be reissued for Sunday. If you have asthma, you'll want to reduce your outdoor activities between 2-7PM as unhealthy levels of ozone could increase your risk of an asthma attack.

Moisture will gather ahead of a cool front late in the weekend, bringing back a chance for strong storms and a few heavy downpours late Monday and Tuesday of next week. Temperatures will fall to near or below normal for a few days, and we might even get a one-day break from the summer humidity.

