One Minute Weather: Hot and Humid weekend in Houston

It's going to a hot and humid weekend in southeast Texas. ABC13 Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says high temperatures will reach the upper 90s both Saturday and Sunday with a heat index of 100-105 in the shade.Sunshine, high temperatures and light winds could produce unhealthy levels of ozone. A pollution watch is in effect for the Houston-Galveston area on Saturday and could be reissued for Sunday. If you have asthma, you'll want to reduce your outdoor activities between 2-7PM as unhealthy levels of ozone could increase your risk of an asthma attack.Moisture will gather ahead of a cool front late in the weekend, bringing back a chance for strong storms and a few heavy downpours late Monday and Tuesday of next week. Temperatures will fall to near or below normal for a few days, and we might even get a one-day break from the summer humidity.