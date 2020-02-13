October heat will fade soon

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a super steamy one on Sunday tying the record of 94 set in 1962.A weak front will slide through Monday night and take us out of the 90s and drop our humidity a little. There will be no rain with that front.The next fall front will be much stronger and should arrive Thursday night. It won't be much of a rainmaker, but it will bring us at least one morning in the 50s and a couple of afternoons in the 70s.