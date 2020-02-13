Weather

October heat will fade soon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a super steamy one on Sunday tying the record of 94 set in 1962.

A weak front will slide through Monday night and take us out of the 90s and drop our humidity a little. There will be no rain with that front.

The next fall front will be much stronger and should arrive Thursday night. It won't be much of a rainmaker, but it will bring us at least one morning in the 50s and a couple of afternoons in the 70s.

