Nice weekend, another front on the way Monday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston just experienced its coldest high since April 1st yesterday, and Collin says Friday morning started off in the 40s and 50s, BRRR!

On Friday and Saturday we'll be enjoying sunshine as a tropical low in the Gulf pulls moisture away from Texas and sends it toward Florida. This track will keep us on the drier side of the low and keep our temperatures and humidity at seasonal levels. Another cold front should arrive on Monday, bringing a round of showers and strong thunderstorms. Collin says we'll catch a few more nice fall days behind the front next week, which will be followed by a stronger cold front about a week from now.

