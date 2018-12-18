Normally at this time of year #Galveston is dealing with thick sea fog while we're fog-free in #Houston. This time, the roles are reversed. https://t.co/kYz1z4P7gd pic.twitter.com/VDF0sy2bbK — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) December 18, 2018

The fog has lifted and we should have no major travel problems this afternoon.We'll have mild temps in the middle and upper 60s. No significant rain is expected today.Showers will begin to pop up as we approach 10pm tonight. We'll have rain and thunderstorms overnight but no severe weather is expected.Get ready for more gusty, cold, northwest winds on Thursday. Winds will be blowing 20-30 mph with gusts above 40 mph, pushing high temperatures down into the 50s.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.