Houston Weather: Less fog with mild temps this afternoon

After a foggy morning, skies remain a bit cloudy, but there's no sign of rain.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The fog has lifted and we should have no major travel problems this afternoon.



We'll have mild temps in the middle and upper 60s. No significant rain is expected today.


Showers will begin to pop up as we approach 10pm tonight. We'll have rain and thunderstorms overnight but no severe weather is expected.

Get ready for more gusty, cold, northwest winds on Thursday. Winds will be blowing 20-30 mph with gusts above 40 mph, pushing high temperatures down into the 50s.

