Weather

Freeze warning and hard freeze warning in effect for parts of southeast Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An unusually early fall freeze is settling into Houston tonight. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says a widespread freeze is likely for all but the immediate coast.



The freeze line is expected to make it within a few miles of Galveston Bay and the coastline. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect until 9 am Wednesday from Houston down to the Gulf coast. Make sure you bring in your pets and cover your plants tonight.

A HARD FREEZE WARNING is in effect for our northern communities from the Woodlands and Navasota to Conroe, Huntsville, and Livingston until 8 am Wednesday. Areas in the hard freeze warning will also need to wrap any exposed, outdoor pipes to get them from bursting or freezing. Travis says a canopy of thick cirrus clouds blowing in from the southwest may spare many under the Hard Freeze Warning from dipping into hard freeze territory, but it would be wise to play it safe.



Another cold, rainy weather system will blow into Houston Wednesday night keeping the cool temperatures in place. Keep the umbrella and warm jacket handy on Thursday as scattered showers throughout the day keep temperatures trapped in the 40s.

Travis says once this weather system clears out Thursday night, we'll get to enjoy abundant sunshine and warmer afternoons through the weekend.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County

Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
