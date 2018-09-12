Just in from the @NHC_Atlantic: a “Tropical Depression is likely by Thursday” in the Gulf. (70%) now.



This will likely bring impacts to southeast and south Texas by Friday. Stay tuned, much can change.

MTF...

Posted: 1pm CDT, Wed.

Street flooding is possible again this afternoon as more heavy storms move over our coastal counties. These storms are dumping a quick 1-3" of rain south of Houston.Doppler radar estimates over 6 inches of rain fell over Dickinson Bayou down to Texas City on Tuesday, flooding many area streets. Because of the saturated ground, it won't take much rain for flooding to occur.Meantime, there are several weather systems in the tropics now. We're closely monitoring the tropical wave in the Gulf that now has a 70 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm before moving into Texas Friday. That system may give us additional heavy rain as early as Thursday but especially Friday and Saturday. It'll be hard to pin down who gets the highest rain totals until a low level center forms.Florence is still expected to strike the Carolinas Friday as a major hurricane with a devastating storm surge and catastrophic inland flooding. Isaac will track in the Caribbean over the weekend with an uncertain future beyond that. Finally, Helene will stay out over the open water of the Atlantic.