One Minute Weather: More heavy downpours near the coast, Eye on the Gulf this afternoon

Meteorologist Elita Loresca says rain will be in our forecast for the next few days. Stay dry!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Street flooding is possible again this afternoon as more heavy storms move over our coastal counties. These storms are dumping a quick 1-3" of rain south of Houston.

Doppler radar estimates over 6 inches of rain fell over Dickinson Bayou down to Texas City on Tuesday, flooding many area streets. Because of the saturated ground, it won't take much rain for flooding to occur.

Meantime, there are several weather systems in the tropics now. We're closely monitoring the tropical wave in the Gulf that now has a 70 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm before moving into Texas Friday. That system may give us additional heavy rain as early as Thursday but especially Friday and Saturday. It'll be hard to pin down who gets the highest rain totals until a low level center forms.



Florence is still expected to strike the Carolinas Friday as a major hurricane with a devastating storm surge and catastrophic inland flooding. Isaac will track in the Caribbean over the weekend with an uncertain future beyond that. Finally, Helene will stay out over the open water of the Atlantic.

Check the radar in your neighborhood anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!



