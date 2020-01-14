More dense sea fog tonight, record warmth Wednesday

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Prepare for another round of dense sea fog and a longer morning commute Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says sea fog will march in from the Gulf overnight and bring widespread fog. It will be dense at times, especially near the coast, but slightly stronger winds might keep it from getting as bad as it did Tuesday morning.Once the fog lifts Wednesday, temperatures will rocket into record territory over Houston. Travis says the record high is 79 in 1996, and we are forecasting a high of 80 with a little sun poking through the clouds.It will remain unusually mild until Thursday at the earliest. That's when a weak cold front will try to sneak in from the north. Right now it looks to stall somewhere in southeast Texas, and it will separate those that experience highs in the 70s from those that experience highs in the 50s.Sea fog will remain an issue near the coast night and day until a stronger cold front arrives Saturday morning. Behind the front, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing back sunshine, even if only for a few hours Saturday and Sunday. This front will also make for cool Chevron Houston Marathon weather with start time temps in the 40s.Next week the weather pattern returns to gloomy, starting on MLK Day, but this time the highs will be in the 50s instead of the 70s. As moisture continues to overlap the cold air, it's possible some days won't warm out of the 40s.