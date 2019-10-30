Messy weather, heavy downpours and storms this evening and overnight

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Keep a jacket handy today. The cold front has now passed Houston and that means temps will continue to slowly fall through the 50's this afternoon. It'll be breezy as well.Rain chances will climb quickly this evening as a strong disturbance blows into Houston. Some of the storms could bring briefly heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Temperatures will continue to tumble into the 40's overnight.Rain could continue into Thursday morning, but we are expecting most of it to end before sunrise, making for a dry but blustery trick-or-treat time.With a high of just 55-degrees, this will be our coldest Halloween high temp in Houston since 1925. It will be a chilly Halloween night with temperatures starting in the low 50s. Temperatures should continue to drop down into the 40s after sunset, so bundle up your little ones before heading out!ter ID="1189313151621390336"