Man escapes floods with baby in shopping cart

NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) -- After getting stranded at Walmart in New Caney, a man came to a woman and a baby's rescue using another set of wheels: a shopping cart.ABC13's Mayra Moreno was surrounded by flooded vehicles on the feeder road at US-59 and Valley Ranch when she spotted a man pushing a Dollar Tree basket down the side of the highway.Inside the basket was a baby, apparently covered in what looked like a yellow shopping bag in an attempt to beat the rain.The man told Mayra the woman called him for help after she became trapped at Walmart by high water.The woman, baby and two men took to the street, pushing the child in a shopping cart as vehicles passed by."Can you believe that, you guys?" Mayra said, stunned. "Can you believe that?"About six or seven flooded vehicles could be seen nearby as their owners stood helpless on the side of the flooded feeder road.