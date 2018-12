EMBED >More News Videos Why avoiding flood water at any level is important

Major flooding is being predicted on the west fork of the San Jacinto River.People living in River Crestbella Woods, North Shore, and Forest Cove areas are urged to be alert as the river may not crest until Sunday.Residents living near the west fork may see flooding up until Wednesday of next week.County officials are monitoring the creeks and bayous, but they say they should handle the rainfall we will get.ABC13 Eyewitness News will continue to monitor.