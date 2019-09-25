Less humid today, rain returns to Houston this weekend

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You might notice some slightly lower afternoon humidity the next few days, but no fall cold fronts anytime soon. Temps will start near 70 Thursday morning with a touch of light fog possible for the morning commute.With less clouds, the added sunshine will allow temps to make it to the lower 90s.Tropical moisture will return this weekend, bringing back the chance for scattered downpours. A quick inch of rain and minor street flooding will be possible in the heavier storms, but there's no need to cancel any outdoor plans at this time.It should dry out again after the weekend, then as the first weekend of October approaches we'll be watching the Gulf load up with more tropical moisture as a fall cold front tries to push into Texas. This means we will have to wait until the first week of October at the earliest to get a significant cool down.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.