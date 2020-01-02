Less fog, more rain this afternoon

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Dense Fog Advisory expired at noon and the fog is no longer expected to be thick this afternoon.Areas of light to moderate rain will keep our roads wet the rest of the day. The rain shouldn't get heavy enough for flooding, but watch out for large puddles here and there. The wet weather begin to push east by this evening and roads may begin to dry out by 8 pm.A front is expected to move into Southeast Texas Friday morning. A couple of showers move through early, then we'll see our skies clear during the afternoon. At this time, the weekend is looking beautiful with sunny skies and mild temps.