Weather

Less fog, more rain this afternoon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Dense Fog Advisory expired at noon and the fog is no longer expected to be thick this afternoon.

Areas of light to moderate rain will keep our roads wet the rest of the day. The rain shouldn't get heavy enough for flooding, but watch out for large puddles here and there. The wet weather begin to push east by this evening and roads may begin to dry out by 8 pm.

A front is expected to move into Southeast Texas Friday morning. A couple of showers move through early, then we'll see our skies clear during the afternoon. At this time, the weekend is looking beautiful with sunny skies and mild temps.

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested in mail carrier shooting near Spring Branch
Beloved grandma murdered in bed known for being generous
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner sworn in for second term
Body found in Buffalo Bayou in downtown Houston
Ballistics key in celebratory shooting death: Former HPD officer
Doorbell camera recorded man's murder confession: Reports
Houston Methodist, major insurance company strike out on deal
Show More
How to return holiday gifts without hurting feelings
Driver charged in fiery crash that killed motorcyclist
Family matriarch likely killed by celebratory gunfire in N. Harris Co.
Doorbell camera captures woman being chased, assaulted by man: VIDEO
Man shot outside popular lounge died over something simple: Sister
More TOP STORIES News