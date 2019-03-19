March full moon, first day of spring coincide for last supermoon of 2019

RELATED: What is a supermoon?
On Wednesday, the official start of spring is at exactly 5:58 p.m. ET, while the moon will become full at 9:43 p.m. ET, according to AccuWeather.
A supermoon occurs when the full moon is at its closest point to Earth. This means it appears bigger and brighter than usual.
Supermoon enthusiasts have been spoiled recently, as this is the third one we've seen this year. It will be the last one until February 2020.
