accuweather

March full moon, first day of spring coincide for last supermoon of 2019

EMBED <>More Videos

Find out how to see the next supermoon and other astronomy events in March 2019.

Skywatchers are getting a big and bright way to celebrate spring: a supermoon will appear just hours after the vernal equinox.

RELATED: What is a supermoon?
EMBED More News Videos

Ever wonder what actually makes a moon "super?" AccuWeather has the answer.



On Wednesday, the official start of spring is at exactly 5:58 p.m. ET, while the moon will become full at 9:43 p.m. ET, according to AccuWeather.

SEE ALSO: March 2019 astronomy events

A supermoon occurs when the full moon is at its closest point to Earth. This means it appears bigger and brighter than usual.

Supermoon enthusiasts have been spoiled recently, as this is the third one we've seen this year. It will be the last one until February 2020.

Super blood wolf moon 2019: Photos and videos of the lunar eclipse from around the world
EMBED More News Videos

AccuWeather shares close-up footage of the lunar eclipse.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
weathermoonstarspaceaccuweatherscience
ACCUWEATHER
What is a 'bomb cyclone?'
What is an earthquake? What happens when the ground starts to shake
How to see the supermoon and other March astronomy events
Why is it so quiet after a snowfall?
TOP STORIES
LIVE UPDATE on day 3 of fires burning at ITC facility
Klein Oak HS student killed while playing with gun in Spring
Shots fired at Houston Can Academy
Up to 500 layoffs now eyed as HFD pay raises confirmed
Fort Bend Co. deputies channel inner cowboys for bovine chase
Netherlands shooting: 3 dead, 3 in custody
Two Texas A&M-Commerce football players robbed and shot
Show More
Mike Trout, Angels finalizing contract worth more than $430 million
Starbucks to make changes to rewards program
Boy with autism calls 911 after his teddy bear goes missing
6 fire stations could close ahead of firefighter layoffs
Veteran wins fight with HOA to fly American flag
More TOP STORIES News