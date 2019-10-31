Halloween 2019 forecast: Coldest Halloween high temperature in Houston since 1925

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Get ready for a cold and windy day in Houston. Winds will increase throughout the day Wednesday, gusting up to 40 mph in spots, especially along the coast and west of I-45.Temperatures in Houston will drop to near 40 by sunrise. Factor in winds over 20 mph, and the wind chill factor will be around freezing.The winds will blow in drier air during the day Thursday, clearing out the sky by the afternoon.Sunshine will allow temps to climb into the mid-50s, which is closer to Houston's average low of 57. With a predicted high of just 55-degrees, this will be our coldest Halloween high temp in Houston since 1925. It will be a chilly Halloween night with temperatures starting in the low 50s at 5 p.m., then dropping quickly into the 40s after sunset, so bundle up your little ones before heading out!Low temperatures Friday morning will start off in the 30s, and an unusually early light freeze and frost are possible in many communities north of Houston. We are currently forecasting a low of 37 within the city of Houston which is near the record low of 35 set back in 1993.The chilly temperatures will last through the weekend, then get ready for warmer and stormier weather for much of the work week.