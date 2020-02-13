Isolated storms popping up this evening

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rain chances will drop below 20% Friday as a heat ridge continues to expand over Texas. It'll be a hot day in the upper 90s with an Ozone Pollution Watch in effect, too. Ozone is a lung irritant, so sensitive individuals with asthma and other lung conditions should use caution when outside in the afternoon and evening.This heat ridge will build directly overhead by the weekend, bringing back hot, mostly dry weather for Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will run a little hotter than average and push closer to the century mark.Toward the end of next week, rain chances will climb again as the heat ridge backs away and deeper moisture returns to Southeast Texas.