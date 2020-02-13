Hurricane Watch and Tropical Storm Watch in effect for parts of Southeast Texas

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6385221" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In a Facebook Live stream hosted by ABC13 Meteorologist David Tillman on Sunday, Aug. 23, he addressed the top three concerns regarding Tropical Storm Laura.

Tropical Storm Laura

Tropical Storm Marco

ABC13's comprehensive video update on what's happening in the tropics

This video is updated more frequently when threats to the Gulf are present

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We continue to track two systems that will impact the Gulf coast. Watches and warnings have been issued that now cover parts of southeast Texas.A hurricane watch stretches from Port Bolivar, TX to west of Morgan City, LA (including Galveston Island, Bolivar peninsula. Chambers county, and Southern Liberty county). A storm surge watch is in effect from San Luis Pass, TX to Ocean Springs, MS (including Galveston Island, Bolivar Peninsula, coastal Harris Co., coastal Galveston Co., Coastal Brazoria Co., Brazoria Islands, and Chambers County). Inland, we also have a tropical storm watch for Harris, Galveston, Montgomery, Walker, Trinity, Polk, San Jacinto, and northern Liberty Counties. These watches are caused by Tropical Storm Laura.Tropical Storm Laura's projected path brings the system somewhere in between the upper TX coast and southeastern Louisiana Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a category 2 hurricane. Southeast Texas is included on the far left side of the track. The center of the cone is pointing towards the western Louisiana coast.At 4 pm Monday, Tropical Storm Laura was located just off the southern coast of Cuba with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and was moving west-northwest at 20 mph. The minimum central pressure is 998 MB.The forecast cone at landfall for Laura stretches along the Gulf coast from the upper TX coast to Louisiana, but it is centered on the western Louisiana coastline. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for Cuba, the Florida Keys, and many other islands in the region.The long-range track and intensity of Laura remain uncertain as the storm interacts with Cuba through Monday night. Rainfall and wind impacts are expected for Cuba, the Bahamas, and Florida on its way to the Gulf of Mexico. Laura is expected to make landfall as a category 2 hurricane along the Gulf Coast as early as Wednesday. Impacts to Texas will be possible.It is not anticipated that Marco will have much interaction with Laura now that Marco is moving quickly toward the Central Gulf Coast.Marco reached category 1 hurricane status Sunday morning but it weakened to a tropical storm by Sunday night. Marco is expected to move northwest making landfall in southeastern Louisiana by Monday evening. The track then curves to the west bringing Marco into Southeast Texas as a tropical depression Wednesday morning. At this time, it looks possible that we may end up receiving some rainfall from Marco if it takes this path.At of 6 pm, Marco made landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River.The tropical storm warning and storm surge warning for the U.S. Gulf coast have been discontinued.In the Houston area, we have some hot and mostly dry weather to prepare for whatever comes our way regarding the tropical weather. Isolated strong thunderstorms could pop up Monday and Tuesday afternoons with highs in the mid 90s. If we get any rain from Marco, it would be late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.We are entering peak hurricane season and all indications are that the already record-breaking season could get even busier over the coming weeks. Officially, the Atlantic hurricane season lasts through the end of November.Here are some resources that may help you and your family get ready for this hurricane season:SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.