Hurricane Watch and Tropical Storm Watch in effect for parts of Southeast Texas

Tropical Storm Marco is not expected to impact Houston's weather at this point
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We continue to track two systems that will impact the Gulf coast. Watches and warnings have been issued that now cover parts of southeast Texas.

A hurricane watch stretches from Port Bolivar, TX to west of Morgan City, LA (including Galveston Island, Bolivar peninsula. Chambers county, and Southern Liberty county). A storm surge watch is in effect from San Luis Pass, TX to Ocean Springs, MS (including Galveston Island, Bolivar Peninsula, coastal Harris Co., coastal Galveston Co., Coastal Brazoria Co., Brazoria Islands, and Chambers County). Inland, we also have a tropical storm watch for Harris, Galveston, Montgomery, Walker, Trinity, Polk, San Jacinto, and northern Liberty Counties. These watches are caused by Tropical Storm Laura.

Tropical Storm Laura's projected path brings the system somewhere in between the upper TX coast and southeastern Louisiana Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a category 2 hurricane. Southeast Texas is included on the far left side of the track. The center of the cone is pointing towards the western Louisiana coast.



WATCH: DAVID TILLMAN'S TOP 3 CONCERNS WITH LAURA
EMBED More News Videos

In a Facebook Live stream hosted by ABC13 Meteorologist David Tillman on Sunday, Aug. 23, he addressed the top three concerns regarding Tropical Storm Laura.



Tropical Storm Laura


At 4 pm Monday, Tropical Storm Laura was located just off the southern coast of Cuba with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and was moving west-northwest at 20 mph. The minimum central pressure is 998 MB.

The forecast cone at landfall for Laura stretches along the Gulf coast from the upper TX coast to Louisiana, but it is centered on the western Louisiana coastline. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for Cuba, the Florida Keys, and many other islands in the region.

The long-range track and intensity of Laura remain uncertain as the storm interacts with Cuba through Monday night. Rainfall and wind impacts are expected for Cuba, the Bahamas, and Florida on its way to the Gulf of Mexico. Laura is expected to make landfall as a category 2 hurricane along the Gulf Coast as early as Wednesday. Impacts to Texas will be possible.

It is not anticipated that Marco will have much interaction with Laura now that Marco is moving quickly toward the Central Gulf Coast.

Tropical Storm Marco


Marco reached category 1 hurricane status Sunday morning but it weakened to a tropical storm by Sunday night. Marco is expected to move northwest making landfall in southeastern Louisiana by Monday evening. The track then curves to the west bringing Marco into Southeast Texas as a tropical depression Wednesday morning. At this time, it looks possible that we may end up receiving some rainfall from Marco if it takes this path.

At of 6 pm, Marco made landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River.

The tropical storm warning and storm surge warning for the U.S. Gulf coast have been discontinued.



Fujiwhara effect: Can 2 hurricanes merge into a megastorm?

In the Houston area, we have some hot and mostly dry weather to prepare for whatever comes our way regarding the tropical weather. Isolated strong thunderstorms could pop up Monday and Tuesday afternoons with highs in the mid 90s. If we get any rain from Marco, it would be late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.



We are entering peak hurricane season and all indications are that the already record-breaking season could get even busier over the coming weeks. Officially, the Atlantic hurricane season lasts through the end of November.

During hurricane season, remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!

Here are some resources that may help you and your family get ready for this hurricane season:
  • Pick up the ABC13 Hurricane Tracking Guide at your local Kroger. Look for the friendly cardboard cutout of ABC13 Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog near the store entrance.

SEE MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
How to build a pet hurricane preparedness kit
Hurricane Season: Before, During and After
EMBED More News Videos

Here's what you'll need to prepare for hurricane season.


Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
