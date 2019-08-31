accuweather

How to prepare your home for high winds before a hurricane

Is your property prepared for high winds? If severe weather is in the forecast, follow these simple steps from AccuWeather to minimize damage:
  • Secure outdoor items like trash bins and patio furniture that could blow away.
  • Take down items like hanging plants that could be blown into windows or patio doors.
  • Be sure that propane and other fuel tanks are properly secured.
  • Remove any dead or rotting trees and limbs that could fall and cause damage.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherwindaccuweatherhurricane dorianhome repairshomestorm damagesevere weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
How to prep an emergency evacuation bag
Foods to buy before a hurricane hits
What to know about generators before a power outage
ACCUWEATHER
How to keep food safe during a power outage
Hurricane hacks for food storage and more
What you need to do to prepare for a hurricane
What to know about generators before a power outage
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pilot, passenger walk away with minor injuries after plane crash
Multiple people arrested during illegal street racing crackdown
Category 4 Hurricane Dorian continues to move west towards Florida
Houston Texans trade Jadeveon Clowney to Seattle Seahawks
BEER-TO-GO: New Texas laws going into effect on Sept. 1
10 teens injured at high school football game in Alabama
Do you hear that sizzle? It's International Bacon Day!
Show More
2 adults and 5-year-old child dead in possible murder-suicide
18 injured when Amtrak train crashes with 18-wheeler
Killen's Burgers giving away free chicken sandwiches
Prominent Houston attorney hired by late Angels pitcher's family
Tanker truck full of orange juice falls 40 feet off US-59
More TOP STORIES News