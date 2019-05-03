accuweather

How to catch the Eta Aquarid meteor shower this weekend

May is starting off with a show in the skies! The first weekend of the month brings the peak of the Eta Aquarids meteor shower, which will be visible in all parts of the sky.

Viewers in the southern hemisphere will have the best view and can see up to 60 meteors per hour, according to AccuWeather. The northern hemisphere, though, will still see between 10 and 30 meteors per hour.

The moon will not be out during the shower, so visibility will be good as long as the sky is clear in your area.

Rock and debris left behind by Halley's Comet, one of the most famous celestial objects in the night sky, make up the meteor shower. The comet returns to the inner solar system in the year 2061.

SEE ALSO: How to catch the blue moon and other May 2019 astronomy events
EMBED More News Videos

Don't miss the blue moon, the Eta Aquariids meteor shower and these other astronomy events happening in May 2019.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatheru.s. & worldspacesciencemeteor
RELATED
How to catch the blue moon and other May 2019 astronomy events
ACCUWEATHER
Double meteor shower! How to watch Monday's sky spectacle
Lotion in the refrigerator and more hacks to keep cool
A half-blood thunder moon is coming on Tuesday
Floating fire ants clump into 'rafts' in Barry floodwaters
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News