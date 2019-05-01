accuweather

Blue moon, Eta Aquariids meteor shower and other May 2019 astronomy events

Look to the sky this month, which will begin with shooting stars!

On the nights of May 4 and 5, catch the peak of the Eta Aquarid meteor shower. The shower favors the southern hemisphere, where viewers can see up to 60 meteors per hour, according to AccuWeather. The northern hemisphere, though, could see between 10 and 30 meteors per hour. The meteors are rock and debris left behind by Halley's Comet.

The blue moon will rise on May 18, but this isn't your typical blue moon, the name for the second full month of the month. This is a seasonal blue moon, the third of four full moons in a single season. No matter which kind of blue moon it is, know that the moon won't actually look blue in the sky.

The moon will have companions on May 21, when it lines up with Jupiter and Saturn.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweathermoonu.s. & worldspacescience
ACCUWEATHER
Double meteor shower! How to watch Monday's sky spectacle
Lotion in the refrigerator and more hacks to keep cool
A half-blood thunder moon is coming on Tuesday
Floating fire ants clump into 'rafts' in Barry floodwaters
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News