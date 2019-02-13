WEATHER

Houston Weather: Warmer temps return on Valentine's Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Clouds are returning as we speak. That means temps won't be quite as cold tonight. Expect low temps to fall to the upper 40s and low 50s.

Expect well above normal temps Thursday through Saturday when temps rise well into the 70s. No rain is expected through Saturday.

Next week is looking much colder and wetter so make sure you enjoy the next several days.
