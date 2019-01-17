WEATHER

Houston Weather: Turning sunny and warmer this afternoon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The rain is gone and the clouds are breaking up so expect much warmer conditions today. Highs should make it to the lower 70s today, and then into the middle 70s tomorrow.

The added sunshine will make it feel like spring again before a strong cold front blows into Houston early Saturday morning.

This front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms during the morning and usher in a big drop in the temperatures. The thermometer will read near 55 at sunrise then dip into the lower 40s by sunset. Cold north winds will increase through the day and remain strong through the night.

The sky will clear out on Sunday for the Chevron Houston Marathon, but it will be very cold and windy! Temperatures will be near freezing as the runners gather for the race with a wind chill factor near 20-degrees.

It will likely get even colder Sunday night as the wind settles down, so grab a warm coat if you'll be up late watching the total lunar eclipse.

Another light freeze is expected in Houston Monday morning, but the weather should be otherwise beautiful for all the MLK Day activities.

