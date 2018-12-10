WEATHER

Houston Weather: Sunshine returns today, frost likely tonight

Lows tonight in Houston will be 33 degrees.

Next storm arrives Thursday
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Here come the sun! Meteorologist Travis Herzog says it'll stay cool today with highs in the 50s, then make sure the cold-sensitive plants are cared for tonight with frost expected to form before sunrise Tuesday.

Near normal temps can be expected on Wednesday ahead of the next storm arriving Thursday.

Travis says we could see thunderstorms again Thursday morning, but this time rainfall accumulations will generally stay below 1". After the storms clear it will turn windy Thursday afternoon with gusts exceeding 30 mph from the northwest.

