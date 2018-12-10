Houston Weather: Sunshine returns today, frost likely tonight

Here come the sun! Meteorologist Travis Herzog says it'll stay cool today with highs in the 50s, then make sure the cold-sensitive plants are cared for tonight with frost expected to form before sunrise Tuesday.Near normal temps can be expected on Wednesday ahead of the next storm arriving Thursday.Travis says we could see thunderstorms again Thursday morning, but this time rainfall accumulations will generally stay below 1". After the storms clear it will turn windy Thursday afternoon with gusts exceeding 30 mph from the northwest.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.