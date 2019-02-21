Houston Weather: More messy weather Friday

UPDATE: It's looking more likely that this warm front will NOT clear through southeast Texas tomorrow, meaning there will be a large spread in temperatures from the 70s near the coast to the 50s northwest of Houston! I'll have more on the news at 10PM. pic.twitter.com/dIlOzeYa3W — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) February 22, 2019

Get ready for more messy weather Friday morning. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says a warm front over the Gulf is getting closer to Houston, and that will keep a dreary sky in place throughout the night. Expect drizzle, mist, fog, and rain showers off and on.Travis says it now looks like the warm front will not make it all the way through southeast Texas during the day, meaning we'll have a large spread of high temperatures ranging from the 70s in our coastal counties to the 50s northwest of Houston.With the slower movement of the front, rain will likely remain an issue off and on throughout the day Friday. Sea fog will continue to linger around Galveston as the warm, humid air blows over the cooler shelf waters.For the Rodeo parade Saturday morning, we're expecting mild, humid weather with a chance for showers. A round of thunderstorms is also possible late in the morning as our next cool front arrives. The early arrival of the front will dry things out pretty quickly Saturday afternoon, so any outdoor plans Saturday evening will likely be okay. Sunday is looking gorgeous with sunshine and pleasant temperatures. This pleasant weather will continue into Monday morning, but rain chances will return Monday night.