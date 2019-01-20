Houston Weather: Freezing start to your Sunday

It's a cold start for the Chevron Houston Marathon, and it will be among the top 10 coldest marathons on record in Houston. Collin says temperatures are near freezing as the runners gather for the race with a wind chill factor near 20-degrees. Right now, most temperatures are ranging from 32-34 degrees.Through the day on Sunday, we should warm slowly into the 50's and the winds will die down, under sunny skies!If you are planning on viewing the lunar eclipse, make sure you bundle up because temperatures will be very chilly. The best time to view the eclipse will be around 11:12 p.m. Sunday.We are no longer expecting freezing temperatures Monday morning, but there could be some frost on rooftops, grassy surfaces, and vehicles near sunrise. The weather should be otherwise beautiful for all the MLK Day activities.Another cold weather system will move in midweek bringing another round of chilly temperatures and more rain.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.