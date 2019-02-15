Houston Weather: Fog clearing, warm this afternoon

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5140048" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13 Meteorologist Elita Loresca says it will be warm this weekend before another cold front moves in.

Fog should clear out, followed by a partly sunny sky this afternoon and warm temperatures.Expect well above normal temps today through Saturday when temps rise well into the 70s. No rain is expected through Saturday. Sunday could bring the return of a few showers as our next cold front arrives.Next week is looking much colder and wetter so make sure you enjoy the next few days.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.