Cloud are increasing this evening ahead of a weather system that will bring us much colder weather for the weekend. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says temperatures will dip into the mid 50s overnight and some thick fog could greet you out the door Friday morning.Scattered showers are expected during the afternoon as temperatures again climb toward 70, then get ready for the temperatures to tumble after a cold front arrives early Saturday morning.Travi says this front is moving quickly and will bring a line of showers and thunderstorms before sunrise Saturday, then usher in a big drop in the temperatures. The thermometer will read near 55 at sunrise then dip into the mid 40s by sunset. Cold north winds will increase through the day and remain strong through the night.The wind will settle down on Sunday for the Chevron Houston Marathon, but it will still be among the top 10 coldest marathons on record in Houston. Temperatures will be near freezing as the runners gather for the race with a wind chill factor near 20-degrees.It will cool quickly again Sunday night as the wind settles down, so grab a warm coat if you'll be up late watching the total lunar eclipse.We are no longer expecting freezing temperatures Monday morning, but Travis says there could be some frost on rooftops, grassy surfaces, and vehicles near sunrise. The weather should be otherwise beautiful for all the MLK Day activities.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.