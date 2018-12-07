WEATHER

Houston Weather: Flash Flood Watch Today and Saturday

Houston expected to see more than three inches of rain in some areas.

Street flooding and bayou flooding possible across Houston
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Heavy rain will move across Houston this evening and overnight. 3-6" of rain will fall in most areas and some spots could pick up 8-10" of rain. That's enough to cause significant street flooding and will lead to rises on bayous, creeks, and rivers. We're already seeing some rain and thunder start out there right now, mainly west.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for all of southeast Texas from noon today to noon Saturday.

Isolated tornadoes are also possible this evening.

Rain will continue into Saturday morning, but we should dry out during the afternoon as colder air rushes in dropping temperatures through the 50s. Sunday looks even colder now with highs only in the 40s.
