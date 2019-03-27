Houston Weather: Feeling fine Thursday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Our lovely weather lives on another day. Thursday will bring more comfortable temperatures and humidity levels, but Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says we will have more clouds in the sky.Our biggest issue is the pollen. Both oak and grass pollen levels are extremely high and will probably stay that way until we get a decent rain..A slim rain chance will return Friday ahead of a stronger cold front expected to reach Houston Saturday afternoon.Travis says this cold front could pack a few strong thunderstorms and much colder air for next week. Best of all, it could wash our oak pollen problems away if the storms materialize.Cool rain showers could linger into Sunday before some sunshine returns Monday. Travis says low temperatures next week will drop into the 40s with some communities possibly dipping into the 30s.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.